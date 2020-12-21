Skift Take
Airbnb advisor Chip Conley had some grounding messages about the company he has seen grow into a force in travel. Never forget the original mission on which the homesharing giant was launched. It hasn’t, says Conley.
In December 2020, Skift Short-Term Rental & Outdoor Summit took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.