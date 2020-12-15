Skift Take
We’ve all read about how careful airlines are being with new cleanliness and air filtration measures. But Bill Lentsch pull backs the veil to offer an insider’s glimpse of how Delta Air Lines has made those decisions, juggling customer anxieties, medical expertise and the realities of marketing safety.
