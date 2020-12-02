Skift Take
United is optimistic that even the most-struggling sectors like corporate travel will eventually return. But the airline will continue to play it safe with capacity cuts until the positive impact of a vaccine fully resonates throughout the broader economy.
In November 2020, the inaugural Skift Aviation Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.