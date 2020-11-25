Skift Take
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly is a realist who’s been through some tough downturns before. But he is frank about the unique challenges of this pandemic. He’s trying to adhere to some basic business school principles on erasing debt and building cash, while preserving long-held Southwest traditions on taking care of its people.
