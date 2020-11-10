Skift Take
Skeptics are nothing new for AirAsia. So when it announced it was going to become more than just an airline but a superapp, executives ignored the critics. Karen Chan makes her case on why this strategy makes perfect sense.
In October 2020, Skift Forum Asia took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.