Video: Interview With Global Tourism Leaders at Skift Global Forum🔒

Tom Lowry , Skift
- Nov 03, 2020 10:00 am
Skift Take
From addressing travelers’ concerns on safety to not letting up on efforts to be more green and sustainable, the business of promoting tourism just got a lot harder than it was a mere six months ago. Listen to these experts explain how things need to change.
In September 2020, Skift Global Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world.



