Skift Take
From addressing travelers’ concerns on safety to not letting up on efforts to be more green and sustainable, the business of promoting tourism just got a lot harder than it was a mere six months ago. Listen to these experts explain how things need to change.
In September 2020, Skift Global Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.