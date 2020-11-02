Digital, Booking Sites

Video: Interview With IAC/Expedia Group Chairman Barry Diller at Skift Global Forum🔒

Tom Lowry , Skift
- Nov 02, 2020 9:00 am
Skift Take
Skift Take
Barry Diller resoundingly endorsed the future of travel when he said “if there’s life, there’s travel.” Maybe that’s why the recent $1 billion investment in MGM Resorts won’t be the last for Diller in the sector.
Tom Lowry
In September 2020, Skift Global Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.



Available exclusively to Skift Pro Subscribers

THIS STORY IS AN EXCLUSIVE FOR SKIFT PRO, OUR DAILY NEWS MEMBERSHIP SERVICE.

Already a member?

Up Next

New Webinar: How Online Travel Agencies Can Increase Conversions in Recovery

New Webinar: How Online Travel Agencies Can Increase Conversions in Recovery

Corporate Travel

Saudi Arabia Businesses May Finally Adopt Digital Travel Booking Due to Pandemic

Matthew Parsons, Skift

5 hours ago
Airlines

Inside Air Canada’s Complicated Effort to Resurrect a Loyalty Program

Brian Sumers, Skift

15 hours ago
Sponsored

New Guide: How to Generate More Bookings with Google Hotel Ads

WIHP + Skift

5 days ago
Cars

Blacklane Switches Focus to Intercity Trips With Airport Transfers Collapsing

Kirsti Knolle, Reuters

2 days ago
Asia

Singapore’s Reopening Fervor and 11 Other Top Travel Stories This Week

Dennis Schaal, Skift

2 days ago
Cruises

CDC Lets U.S. Cruise Ships Resume Sailing But Still Asks for Caution

David Shepardson, Reuters

3 days ago
More News