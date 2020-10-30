Skift Take
United’s CEO may have been one of the most bearish airline leaders at the start of the pandemic. Scott Kirby continues to offer blunt assessments but says his airline can lead by example in a recovery.
In September 2020, Skift Global Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.