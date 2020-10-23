SKIFT AVIATION FORUM | NOVEMBER 19 | ONLINE CONFERENCE

Skift Aviation Forum is taking place as an online conference this year on November 19, live on Central CST timezone and on-demand the following day.

This forum, the first aviation-specific conference staged by Skift, will be a fast-paced, deep dive into the business of aviation, bringing together Skift’s editorial viewpoint, extensive research insights, and broader travel industry knowledge with the depth and authority of Airline Weekly, a Skift brand. The highly influential global business newsletter is consumed by CEOs and senior executives every week across the airline industry. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is a premier host of the event.

Join Us Online for Skift Aviation Forum – November 19

During this event, we will hear from CEOs and leaders in travel from across aviation. More than just recovery, the forum will explore the path ahead for airlines, changes to network planning, airline-airport partnerships, the importance of addressing sustainability in this time, how companies have navigated restructuring, and new technologies emerging out of this crisis to help the industry evolve. The initial speaker lineup includes:

Anko van der Werff – President & CEO, Avianca Holdings

Anne Rigail – CEO, Air France

Bill Lentsch – Chief Customer Experience Officer, Delta Air Lines

Eddie Wilson – CEO, Ryanair DAC

Fred Reid – Chief Strategy Officer, Surf Air Mobility

Helane Becker – Managing Director, Industrials, Cowen

Juha Järvinen – Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic

Mark Nasr – Vice President, Loyalty & eCommerce, Air Canada

Sean Donohue – CEO, Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport

Ted Christie – President & CEO, Spirit Airlines

Join us on November 19 as we bring Skift Aviation Forum 2020 online. Passes are priced at $95 USD to make this event affordable for the widest possible participation for a beleaguered aviation industry. Attendance is free for all annual Airline Weekly subscribers.

We hope you will join us.

Register for our Skift Aviation Forum Online Conference on Nov 19

If you’re interested in sponsoring Skift Aviation Forum, email us at forum@skift.com.