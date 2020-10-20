Expedia Group laid off about 12 percent of its global workforce in February, and this week announced internally that “further redundancies” would be taking place within its Travel Partners Group, Skift has learned.

Skift obtained an email that Travel Partners Group President Cyril Ranque sent to his team, citing the need to accelerate the streamlining of operations “to compete effectively.” The Travel Partners Group handles relations with hotel, airline, cruise, car, activities, and destination partners.

Contacted Tuesday about the email, an Expedia Group spokesperson declined to specify the number of layoffs or to provide further details other than the following statement.

“Earlier this year, Expedia Group announced plans to streamline and reshape our business for the long-term future. At the same time, like all travel companies, we suffered a major reduction in bookings following the onset of Covid-19. While we have worked hard to save jobs, the proposed changes announced this week in our Travel Partners Group are a continuation of our efforts to streamline as we re-focus on creating the most value for our customers and partners, while adjusting to the foreseeable realities of the travel market.”

Ranque wrote in his employee email that trimming the group’s employee roster will vary by country, and will involve eliminating some “roles, projects and functions” across the Travel Partners Group.

“In locations where we have clarity on the changes we’d like to make, we’ll start communicating with impacted employees this week,” Ranque wrote. “In other locations we’re still defining the route forward, often in consultation with our employees and their representatives. As such, the pace of change and amount of detail we can share will vary.”

The reference to employee representatives highlights the global nature of some of the layoffs, which may have to be negotiated with works councils and government authorities.

Expedia’s layoffs in February likely impacted nearly 2,900 employees. The job cuts announced internally this week are part of Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern’s drive to carve out $300 million to $500 million in annual run rate reductions.

Ranque wrote to employees that the reorganization of the unit would place the group in a more competitive position “in an industry that without doubt will return.”