Labor Day weekend didn’t provide a much-needed boost for the U.S travel sector. According to Skift Research’s latest U.S. Travel Tracker survey, 37 percent of Americans traveled in September, which is only one percentage point higher than in August.

July and August travel recovery were led by resumed summer vacations, with vacationing accounting for 41 percent of all trips in July and 39 percent in August. As summer drew to an end, vacation made up only 35 percent of all trips in September. Visiting families and friends rose again as the leading travel purpose, accounting for 37 percent of all trips in September.



With summer behind us, year-end holidays still some time away, and yet another round of rising coronavirus cases, the U.S. travel industry might face more setbacks in the next couple of months. As reflected in the survey, the number of consumers who are very concerned about the virus and expect to delay travel are on the rise again.



Skift Research introduced a monthly U.S. travel tracking survey in January 2020 to examine the travel penetration rates and detailed travel behavior of the U.S. population. In addition to the factual travel occurrences, we also asked respondents their perceptions on the macro-level economic condition as well their personal financial and travel outlook. As we move through different phases of Covid-19, our monthly survey captures the fluctuations of consumer travel behavior and intent in real time.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker September report, we highlight new and ongoing trends in travel incidences, consumer sentiments and future travel intents in the pandemic world, distilled from our September Travel Tracker survey.

