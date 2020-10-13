Skift Take
If the U.S. Department of Justice indeed takes imminent steps to begin the process of leveling the playing field for Google’s travel advertisers and competitors in other verticals, the size of the impact would depend on the specifics. There will be a lot of wrangling — and this could be the beginning of the beginning.
Editor's Note: This is a new Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.