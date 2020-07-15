For the most part, June seems to be a month of continued recovery for the U.S. travel industry, as a result of many states lifting restrictions and resuming business as usual. Thirty-three percent of Americans traveled in June, up from 24 percent in May, according to our June U.S. travel tracker survey,.

However, the promise has already proven to be a false one. With soaring new coronavirus cases, the states that were opening too soon are re-imposing restrictions. We expect to see deeper declines as a result in the following months.

Consumer sentiment sends the same message. The number of consumers who believe Covid-19 will be under control by the end of the year continues to decline in July. More than one-third of Americans now expect Covid to be over in the second half of 2021 and beyond.



Similarly, after holding fairly stable for the past two months, the number of people who planned to travel in three months or sooner after travel restrictions were lifted started to decline in July.



Skift Research introduced a monthly U.S. travel tracking survey in January 2020 to examine the travel penetration rates and detailed travel behavior of the U.S. population. In addition to the factual travel occurrences, we also asked respondents their perceptions on the macro-level economic condition as well their personal financial and travel outlook. As we move through different phases of Covid-19, our monthly survey captures the fluctuations of consumer travel behavior and intent in real time.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker June 2020 report, we highlight new and ongoing trends in travel incidences, consumer sentiments and future travel intents in the pandemic world, distilled from our June Travel Tracker survey.

Preview and Purchase

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Travel incidences Jan – June 2020

June travel highlights

Covid-19 impacted travel Feb – June 2020

Changing consumer sentiments on the economic outlook Feb – July 2020

Changing consumer intent on future travel April – July 2020

Subscribe to Skift Research Reports

This is the latest in a series of monthly reports aimed at analyzing the fault lines of disruption in travel. These reports are intended for the busy travel industry decision-maker. Tap into the opinions and insights of our network of seasoned staffers and contributors. Over 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

After you subscribe, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. Reports are available online in a responsive design format, or you can also buy each report à la carte at a higher price.