Support Skift’s Independent JournalismMake a Contribution Now
Did you know? Skift has newsrooms in New York and London and full-time editors in Singapore, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, too.Support Skift Now
If shutting down the travel industry is an unparalleled experiment, so is reopening it.
In absence of a global or U.S. federal co-ordinated response to the reopening, many travel industry associations have tried to step into the gap by summarizing the best advice for the various industry sub-sectors and their members.
The expert guidelines don’t try to make predictions about the pandemic, and they don’t try to tell you how to run your business. But they can provide some big picture advice on what’s most important to prioritize, such as providing physical distancing for customers or workers, depending on the context for each industry segment and region.
Get the Latest on Coronavirus and the Travel Industry on Skift’s Liveblog
Here’s a table where we’ve gathered all the guidelines for reopening from travel industry associations we’ve seen. If we’re missing any, let us know, see details at the end.
Travel Industry Recovery Guidelines
Airlines and AirportsInternational Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI)Safely Restarting Aviation
|Segment
|Association
|Guidelines
|Nine Sectors Worldwide
|World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)
|Safe Travels: Global Protocols for the New Normal
|U.S. Airlines
|Airlines for America (A4A)
|Covid-19 Resources for Airlines
|U.S. Hotels
|American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)
|Safe Stay Guidelines
|U.S. Vacation Rentals
|Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA)
|Safe Home Guidelines
|Short-Term Rentals
|Airbnb
|Enhanced Cleaning Initiative
|Attractions Worldwide
|International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA)
|Reopening Guidance
|Cruises Worldwide
|Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
|Covid-19 Toolkit for Cruise Industry
|Europe
|European Commission
|Commission’s Guidance on How to Safely Resume Travel and Reboot Europe’s Tourism in 2020 and Beyond
|U.S. Tourism
|U.S. Travel Association
|Health and Safety Guidance
|China
|McKinsey
|What the World Can Learn from China’s Travel Restart
|Singapore
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore’s Clean Tourism Initiative
|Restaurants
|National Restaurants Association
|U.S. Restaurants Reopening Guide
|Spas Worldwide
|International Spa Association
|Reopening Resources for Spas
|U.S. Recreation
|Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR)
|Reopening Strategy
|U.S. National Parks
|National Park Service
|Public Health Update
|U.S. Museums
|American Alliance of Museums
|Preparing to Reopen
|U.S. Federal Guidance on Cleaning in the Coronavirus Era
|Occupational Safety and Health Administration
|Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for Covid-19
If we’re missing any industry guidelines from associations, email us. Please note we’re not planning to add to this page data trackers, Covid-19 resources generally, or advice on, say, how to restart marketing. We want to focus here on reopening guidelines. Thank you.
For more context, see: Learning to Walk Again: 21 Hopeful Signs for Reopening the Travel Economy.