If shutting down the travel industry is an unparalleled experiment, so is reopening it.

In absence of a global or U.S. federal co-ordinated response to the reopening, many travel industry associations have tried to step into the gap by summarizing the best advice for the various industry sub-sectors and their members.

The expert guidelines don’t try to make predictions about the pandemic, and they don’t try to tell you how to run your business. But they can provide some big picture advice on what’s most important to prioritize, such as providing physical distancing for customers or workers, depending on the context for each industry segment and region.

Here’s a table where we’ve gathered all the guidelines for reopening from travel industry associations we’ve seen. If we’re missing any, let us know, see details at the end.

Travel Industry Recovery Guidelines

Airlines and AirportsInternational Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI)Safely Restarting Aviation

If we’re missing any industry guidelines from associations, email us. Please note we’re not planning to add to this page data trackers, Covid-19 resources generally, or advice on, say, how to restart marketing. We want to focus here on reopening guidelines. Thank you.

