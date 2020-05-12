More travel professionals get their industry news from Skift’s trusted editors and reporters than any other source.

The travel industry — and the world — is in a much different place now than when we announced the 2020 Skift IDEA Awards at the start of the year.

While much of the world has stopped traveling for the time being, there has been no shortage of innovation, creativity, and action by brands, agencies, and tech providers. From smart, decisive pivots that solve the business challenges of today to the strategic groundwork paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future — great ideas are coming to fruition every day.

In this spirit, Skift has decided to rethink the 2020 IDEA Awards to better reflect our current reality.

Here’s what’s new:

1. We will be hosting a first of it’s kind virtual event focused on design and innovation this fall.

This half-day virtual event will elevate cutting-edge ideas on innovation, design, and the future of travel experiences, including a showcase of brand leadership and creativity in response to the pandemic. IDEA Award winners will be highlighted during the session and some will be invited to participate as presenters.

2. We are offering discounted pricing for multiple entries.

Looking to submit more than three entries? Contact awards@skift.com for a discounted rate.

3. We’re extending our deadline.

With travel restrictions and public health policies preventing typical operations for much of the first half of the year, we feel new deadlines that extend beyond the summer are necessary to ensure a fair playing field for entrants. The new regular submission deadline is September 21, 2020.

Our vision for Skift IDEA is to be a platform for community, collaboration, and collective expertise to inspire a brighter, more sustainable future. Submit your project for consideration or sign up to receive updates on the awards and summit below.

