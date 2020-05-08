More travel professionals get their industry news from Skift’s trusted editors and reporters than any other source.

Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding. Please email Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O'Neill at so@skift.com if you have funding news.

This week, travel startups announced more than $4 million in funding.

>>Key, a travel services company, has raised $2.4 million in new equity funding, said CEO Kim Lalande.

Before this round, Key had raised $15.7 million from investors, such as ATX Venture Partners and Wildcat Venture Partners.

The Austin, Texas-based startup began a few years ago by helping travelers plan and book itineraries. It more recently has been helping property managers offer differentiated services to win more bookings. A few of its larger partners include Airbnb Plus, Invited Home, iTrip, Kid & Coe, ThirdHome, and Vacasa. For example, Airbnb has has a partnership with Key to source vendors for home redesign, repair, and maintenance.

>>Futurestay, a tech service for managers of short-term vacation rentals, has closed $2.4 million in additional funding.

BNM Ventures and New York Angels led the round. The New Jersey-based startup has now raised $6.5 million to date.

Futurestay automates guest communication, reservations, rate-setting, payments, and distribution to online travel agencies and other channels. More than 100,000 properties use its services, the company said. Skift named the company to its list of Top Travel Startups to Watch in 2018.

