March was a pivotal month for travel companies with major operations in Europe and North America, as it became real that the two continents were shutting down, just like China earlier. Now that the initial shock and immediate reaction and response are over, companies are starting to ask forward-looking questions: When will this be over? When will people start to travel again? How will they travel?

Skift Research conducted our third monthly travel tracker survey on April 8-13, when the entire country was under some level of lockdown. We attempt to look for answers to these questions through the lens of consumers themselves.

Our survey signals some silver lining for the travel market. One-third of Americans in our survey indicated they would start to travel within three months after travel restrictions are lifted. However, the lingering fear about the virus and the new routines developed during the shelter-in-place seem to lead to changes in travel patterns, at least for the short term.

In our new U.S. Travel Tracker March 2020: Travel Sentiment Amid Lockdown report, we reveal findings on how Covid-19 is impacting travel at the moment and what American consumers are thinking about for their future travel when the outbreak is finally behind them.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Highlights of March trips in the U.S., compared to January and February.

Covid-19 related changes for March travel.

Economic and travel sentiments in March and April 2020, including an outlook on when consumers will start travel.

Consumer perceptions on how travel preferences might change after the outbreak.

Trip incidence, destination type, in-destination activities, and trip planning for the U.S. population in January–March 2020.

