Did you know? Skift has newsrooms in New York and London and full-time editors in Singapore, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, too.

This week, travel startups announced about $1 million in funding.

>>Emadri, which offers travelers relevant packing recommendations for trips, has closed an undisclosed seed round of convertible debt.

The company, a graduate of Virtuoso’s incubator program, has in the last six months signed distribution partnerships with Secret Escapes, Indagare, SnapTravel, Ingresso, and other companies.

Emadri generates suggestions that help travelers pack, shop, and prepare for their trip . The startup also offers ways for travel companies to earn revenue on purchases their customers make after a booking. The company’s online packing tool helps travelers shop for what they need for their trip, giving a cut of any product sale to the travel seller.

Emadri said it tailors its suggestions to match a traveler’s destination, length of stay, weather, the purpose of travel, and gender. The startup also offers tour-and-activity bookings.

Get the Latest on Coronavirus and the Travel Industry on Skift’s Liveblog

>>Hotel Data Cloud, a Dubai-based travel tech startup, has raised $350,000 in seed funding. The startup didn’t disclose the names of investors but said that both local and international investors participated in the round.

Founded in 2016 by Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok, Hotel Data Cloud acts as a global database for descriptive hotel content, enabling the hotels that use its service to share their content easily. It tracks up to 600 data points, such as property descriptions, details, and photos with hundreds of travel websites, travel agent databases, and points of sale.

Skift Cheat Sheet:

We define a startup as a company formed to test and build a repeatable and scalable business model. Few companies meet that definition. The rare ones that do often attract venture capital. Their funding rounds come in waves.

Seed capital is money used to start a business, often led by angel investors and friends or family.

Series A financing is typically drawn from venture capitalists. The round aims to help a startup’s founders make sure that their product is something that customers truly want to buy.

Series B financing is mainly about venture capitalist firms helping a company grow faster. These fundraising rounds can assist in recruiting skilled workers and developing cost-effective marketing.

Series C financing is ordinarily about helping a company expand, such as through acquisitions. In addition to VCs, hedge funds, investment banks, and private equity firms often participate.

Series D, E and beyond These mainly mature businesses and the funding round may help a company prepare to go public or be acquired. A variety of types of private investors might participate.