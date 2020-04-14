In 2015, I wrote about what it would take to build a media company that matters to people in their daily personal or professional lives, that could survive any micro or macro correction, that could thrive for the long-haul. Today, as travel businesses ache and our people tire, we remain unswervingly loyal to the cause:

Shift. Change. Transform.

As COVID-19 continues to steal from us in unimaginable ways, our industry is uniting to navigate the path unknown. Here at Skift, we’re committed to using our data, creativity, and scale to educate and inspire a better, more empathetic world on the other side, but that comes at a cost. As a company in travel, we’re in the eye of the Category-10 storm, while publishing breaking news and expert analysis 24/7. Our newsroom is doing the best work in Skift’s lifetime – and it’s time we take a pause to appreciate our journalists and their efforts reporting from the frontlines. That’s why we’re stopping our coverage for 24 hours to give our edit team a mental health day. As our team takes the day to relax and reflect, a bigger question enters my mind:

Can you imagine the travel industry without Skift?

At the start of the pandemic, we launched a support us drive and the feedback we’ve received points to an unequivocal “NO.” We’re grateful for the kind words, support, and validation for our place in the industry that have flooded our inboxes in the last few weeks. The importance of travel has become painfully, abundantly clear to those outside the industry as well. From global and political leaders to small business owners, their employees and your neighbors, friends, and families – everyone is recognizing travel as an essential force behind the global economy and human connection. Now, back to my musings in 2015. I questioned what would happen if a media company suddenly shut down. "Will anyone miss it, and will the disappearance of said company harm the ecosystem at large in various ways?" I circle back to this exact question today, as we now know the answer. Skift has become a non-disposable platform adding value to the travel industry and we’re determined to keep it this way. It’s now more important than ever that we decipher and define our future. Together.

HELP US LIGHT THE PATH FORWARD.

An open letter from Skift Founder and CEO, Rafat AliRafat Ali, Skift Founder and CEO