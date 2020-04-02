More travel professionals get their industry news from Skift than any other source.

In a memo sent to Egencia customers Thursday, the travel management firm announced that president Rob Greyber is stepping down.

Ariane Gorin, who was recently promoted to an expanded role as group president of Expedia Business Services, has now assumed leadership as president of Egencia, which is part of Expedia.

The email, seen by Skift, said: “At Egencia, we are taking steps to strengthen our ability to remain agile and flexible to your changing needs. Rob Greyber, our long-time president of Egencia, is stepping down, and as a result, Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia Business Services has assumed leadership as president of Egencia with support from the strong Egencia executive leadership team already in place.

“As he moves on, please join us in thanking Rob for his lasting contribution to the business travel market. We know business travel is hugely resilient, as are we. Please rest assured that Egencia will be here to help you recover from this pandemic and get back to business as usual, with the same commitment, agility and responsiveness that we have shown in helping you to navigate through this pandemic over the last few months.”

The message, signed by Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia Business Services, and Mark Hollyhead, chief operating officer and senior vice president of customer success, also sought to reassure clients over the ongoing crisis.

“Over the last few weeks, it has become clear that COVID-19 will have a lasting impact — on our society, our economy and on our industry. While we’re unsure of what the ‘new normal’ will be for business travel — both for the industry and for your company post this pandemic — what we are sure of is that all of us at Egencia are here to support you every step of the way.”

Greyber was a guest on Tuesday on Skift online summit on business travel, but he gave no indication then that he might be leaving Egencia.