Throughout the week we post dozens of original stories, connecting the dots across the travel industry, and every weekend we sum it all up. This weekend roundup examines aviation.

For all of our weekend roundups, go here.

What You Need to Know About U.S. Airlines Now in a World Turned Upside-Down: U.S. airlines were in a position of strength. And then the coronavirus crisis struck. Although no carrier has announced layoffs or has requested a government bailout, the days, weeks, and months ahead look rough.

Coronavirus Is Pushing Some Airlines to the Precipice: The UK regional airline Flybe was the first airline casualty of coronavirus. It probably won’t be the last.

Nearly a Third of U.S. Travelers Defer Plans as Uncertainty Grows: Skift Research Survey: As coronavirus creeps closer to most Americans, more will cancel and defer travel. The data isn’t good, but it’s still less scary than the end-of-the-world social media posts would have you believe.

U.S. Airlines Cut Flights as Many Corporations Limit Travel: Coronavirus is a disaster for U.S. airlines. Some executives compare its impact to the fallout after 9/11. The big question is how long will it last? Airlines hope the revenue dip will be short-term.

Travel Brands, Remember Who You Really Serve — The Traveling Public: The travel industry went from overtourism to no tourism in a matter of weeks. Why are so many brands acting like they aren’t in the midst of an existential challenge and period of violent change?

United’s New Refund Policy: One More Reason to Stay Home: United Airlines can do anything it wants to save its business. But we caution the airline against changing the rules after people buy tickets. Do that enough, and travelers will stop trusting you.

U.S. Airline Employees Brace for Furloughs: U.S. airlines hoped they had stopped the boom-and-bust cycle. And they may have been OK in facing a traditional recession. But coronavirus is something else altogether. With few people traveling, airlines may need to reduce their staffs.

Introducing the 2020 Skift IDEA Awards: We’re announcing the Skift IDEA Awards, the annual recognition of excellence in Innovation, Design, and Experiences across the traveler journey. Apply by April 17 for early submission rates!