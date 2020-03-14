As choreographed a day earlier, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that foreign nationals’ travel from the UK and Ireland to the U.S. would be suspended beginning Monday at midnight.

That’s in addition to the 28 European countries already subject to the suspension.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Chad Wolf said the travel suspension does not apply to American citizens, legal residents, family members less than age 21, and foreign diplomats. These individuals will be screened at U.S. airports and subject to 14-day self-quarantines, he said Saturday in a White House briefing.

These new restrictions do not apply to trade and cargo, Wolf said.

The suspension from the UK and Ireland kicks in at midnight eastern time.

At the same briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said in the next 30 days the U.S. would establish new rules for cruise lines to make sailings safer in light of the coronavirus outbreak. He provided no specifics but praised cruise lines for suspending service.

Asked if domestic travel restrictions were going to be implemented in the U.S., Pence a number of measures are under consideration.