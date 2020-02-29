Throughout the week we post dozens of original stories, connecting the dots across the travel industry, and every weekend we sum it all up. This weekend roundup examines hospitality.

Abandoned Hong Kong Hotels Go Into Survival Mode as Virus Fallout Spreads: As hotel occupancy plunges to a single digit, Hong Kong’s leadership toward one of its most important industries is being put to the test during the coronavirus crisis. So is the leadership of hotel CEOs in keeping their companies whole.

Radisson CEO Plays Down Coronavirus Impact on Hotels: Radisson Hospitality AB doesn’t have a large number of guests from China or elsewhere in Asia staying in its hotels, so for now it isn’t seeing much of an effect. That could change though, if the outbreak worsens in Europe.

Marriott Is Already Reopening China Hotels During Coronavirus Crisis: Marriott was already having trouble in Asia-Pacific in 2019 before the coronavirus impact hit. The company isn’t forecasting a major impact outside of Asia, and is already reopening hotels inside China. It pays to collect fees, and not actually own or run hotels during a crisis like this.

Travel Megatrends 2020: Short-Term Rental Winners Emerge: The short-term rental ecosystem is getting bigger, which means many winners are set to emerge from the pack. Expect further brand-driven professionalization, more outside investment, and vendor consolidation. Those getting on board will benefit, but is a backlash in the cards?

How The Peninsula and Others Are Welcoming Refugees With Job Training: The U.S. government in 2020 may have severely limited the number of refugees it would resettle, but a luxury hospitality program taking place in America’s heartland is proof that refugees are still welcome here.

Cultural Experiences Add Competitive Edge to Co-Working: CEO Interview: NeueHouse is set to grow and bring its intricate form of hospitality around the world. It turns out creating a truly customized experience for members is a lot of work.

Puerto Rico Events Sector Grows, Fueled by First Hotel Launch in El Distrito: Puerto Rico has seen its share of setbacks recently, but a fresh approach to experiential events paired with the launch of a tech-centered complex make the island an emerging leader for destination events.

How to Get Music Right in Luxury Lifestyle Hotels: Music is getting better at hotels. What was once piped through in muted tones has now moved front and center. The strongest hospitality companies are investing in experiences in an effort to map from the soul of a brand and capture its signature sound. And, as Sister City has shown with its Björk collaboration, hotel music can become high-concept performance.

Can Luxury Hotels Like Four Seasons and The Peninsula Make a Social Impact? Luxury travelers increasingly want to stay at hotels with a social conscience. While it’s great that locations like Four Seasons Chicago and The Peninsula are working with the refugee-helping nonprofit Heartland Alliance, it should be thought of as just that — a small move in the right direction.