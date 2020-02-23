Throughout the week we post dozens of original stories, connecting the dots across the travel industry, and every weekend we sum it all up. This weekend roundup examines aviation.

For all of our weekend roundups, go here.

JetBlue Girds for Airline Hub War in Boston: What choice does JetBlue have but to downplay its competitive problems in Boston? But this is not good for the airline. It was bad enough when JetBlue had to worry about new routes from Delta. Now American is joining the mix.

What 2019 Taught Us About the U.S. Airline Industry: No other country or region has an airline industry as strong as that of the U.S. What’s the secret? Have U.S. airlines cracked the perennially difficult code to airline profitability, and will it last? Skift Airline Weekly dove deep and zeroed in on trends that explain the U.S. airlines’ success.

Where Does Delta’s CEO Stand on the Recline Vs. No-Recline Seat Debate? Now We Know: It’s always been a hot-button issue aboard planes, but the debate of whether to recline or not to recline your seat resurfaced this past week. Delta’s Ed Bastian found himself in the crosshairs of that argument. He was upright with his answer — and apparently in his seat too.

Air France-KLM’s $324 Million in Fuel Savings Likely to Offset Coronavirus Outbreak Costs: For the moment, the drop in fuel price is benefiting Air France-KLM, but if the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t ease off, this could all change.