Throughout the week we post dozens of original stories, connecting the dots across the travel industry, and every weekend we sum it all up. This weekend roundup examines hospitality.

For all of our weekend roundups, go here.

The Story of Oyo’s Troubles Is the Story of Modern India: What’s happening with Oyo cannot be looked at separately from the modern Indian milieu that gave birth to it, and in which it operates. Oyo now needs to rise above that legacy and bring in the global business practices that ensure it survives and thrives in the future.

Short-Term Rentals a Key Factor in Sluggish Hotel Rate Growth: U.S. hoteliers are finding their pricing options constrained because of an influx of both short-term rental supply during peak periods, and because of hotel construction. Hoteliers may decide to get into the short-term rental market or not, but they increasingly have to take it into account when fine-tuning pricing strategies.

This Rooftop Beekeeper Helps the Mandarin Oriental in Paris Stay Eco-Friendly:: The Mandarin Oriental, Paris, has some very special guests on its rooftop: bees. Someone has to take care of them. Enter this marketing man turned beekeeper who has no fear of heights — or bee stings.

Oracle Hospitality Takes Hotel and Vendor Gripes Seriously At Last: For too long, Oracle Hospitality, a giant in the hotel tech space, has prioritized internal needs. Now it’s changed its tune. It says it’s making hotels the boss. The long overdue customer-first approach is laudable. But there’s still work to do.

How Luxury Hotels Are Keeping Up With Green-Friendly Family Travel Trends: The hospitality industry has found that the higher a family’s budget, the more concerned they are about environmental and cultural sustainability. Luxury operations that craft experiences that engage the family, and especially Gen Z, will see the long-tail impact as this generation has more control over vacation decisions.

Coronavirus Impact Mounts on Meetings Sector: Event cancellations related to the spread of coronavirus will linger well into this year as planners have to make important decisions in the near future.

The Key to Unlocking the Future of Flight-Free Business Travel: Employees are always going to need to travel. Emerging technologies may hold the key to a more sustainable future for corporate travel.