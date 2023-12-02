RoomRaccoon, a cloud-based hotel tech system, said this week that it is expanding its presence in Ireland via acquisition.

Netherlands-based RoomRaccoon bought iHotelligence, a similar company based in Dublin.

Terms were not disclosed.

RoomRaccoon’s core products include a property management system, booking engine, channel manager, and payments system geared toward independent hotels with between 10 and 100 rooms. The company has more than 2,000 hotel clients with more than 25,000 rooms.

Founded in 2012, iHotelligence products include an on-site property management system, booking engine, and channel manager. Clients include boutique hotels and independent hotels.

The deal gives clients of iHotelligence access to a more advanced cloud-based platform, the partners said. That includes access to add-ons, such as more dynamic pricing tools, automated upsell capabilities, housekeeping management, and more.

RoomRaccoon said it remains financially independent since it was founded in 2017.

RoomRaccoon plans to expand business in Europe and North America.