Breezeway, a property operations platform for short-term rentals, has launched ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence tools within its platform.

Labeled as Assist AI, the tool will introduce a series of automation features including guest messaging, reservations, property profile and other data.

“We’re thrilled to announce our first AI enhancement and excited by its potential to improve not only the day-to-day lives of our customers and their guests but also the properties they service,” said Jeremy Gall, founder and chief executive of Breezeway. ““Using AI combined with property profile data and task history will greatly reduce the time spent crafting messages and replies, freeing up managers’ time to focus on other areas of business. As a result, guests can expect quicker and more accurate replies.”

Breezeway’s Assist AI helps with guest messaging, bookings. Source: Wikimedia Commons

ChatGPT will read Breezeway property profile, reservation, and Breezeway Guide data including WiFi instructions, house rules, property manager standards, directions, local restaurant recommendations, and parking availability.

Earlier this month, Expedia released the first version of a travel planning chatbot powered by ChatGPT on its mobile app — becoming the first major online travel agency in the West to do so. Both Expedia and Kayak have introduced plugins that allow users to engage a ChatGPT chatbot for travel suggestions.