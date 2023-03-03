Nigeria’s Transcorp Hotels, one of Nigeria’s biggest hotel players, reported that it had returned to profit in 2022 after a rough pandemic.

The company reported a full-year 2022 profit before tax of $9.8 million (4.5 billion Nigerian naira) on $68.2 million (31.4 billion naira) in revenue.

“This impressive achievement is the highest revenue generated since the inception of the company,” said Dupe Olusola, CEO and managing director. “The full-fledged return of the international business travel segment and the bolstering leisure segment contributed immensely to this performance.”

The company doubled its net profit margin year over year from 7 percent in 2021 to 14 percent in the year 2022 reported a $5.6 million (2.6 billion naira) profit after tax.

But the operator and the owner of landmark properties Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar still has a way to go on profitability. Its profit after tax in 2022 was the same as it was in 2015, a year when the country endure a six-week closure of its major airport.

Dupe Olusola, CEO and managing director. Source: Transcorp Hotels.

Transcorp Hotels is a hotel operator that’s a three-decade-old subsidiary of the conglomerate Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, which has interests in energy and agriculture.

The Transcorp Hilton Abuja will add a state-of-the-art convention center this year, after having just added a premium spa. A luxury hotel in central Lagos is also in development.

Since 2021, the company has been attempting an expansion into Airbnb-like travel categories by running a listing marketplace for vacation rentals and experiences. Transcorp Hotels, runs Aura, a mobile booking app and website that lets entrepreneurs list short-term rentals, tours, activities, and restaurant, as Skift has profiled before.

For a profile earlier this month on CEO Olussola, read Nigeria’s Independent.