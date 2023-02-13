International inbound travelers spent nearly $163 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services in 2022, up 96 percent from 2021, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office’s latest monthly data. On average, international travelers spent more than $445 million a day in 2022.

The month of December saw international spending on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the U.S. reach $16.5 billion, up nearly 49 percent year over year and the single highest month since February 2020, when the pandemic struck. The previous high went to November 2022, when spending hit $15.9 billion.

The U.S. ended up with a travel trade surplus in December. American traveler spending abroad amounted to more than $15.5 billion, yielding a surplus of $932 million. The U.S. also had a travel trade surplus in November and October.

International traveler spending on lodging, recreation and other goods and services inside the U.S. totaled $9.1 billion in December, up 68 percent year over year but down from $11.8 billion in December 2019.