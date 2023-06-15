Enthusiasm for extended-stay hotels seems boundless among U.S. hotel developers. The national extended stay pipeline is now 44% of supply, up by almost 10% in the last 18 months.

Analysts at Bernstein, led by Richard Clarke, produced a chart in a research note on Thursday that captures the trend — using data from STR, the hotel performance benchmarking firm. The chart shows how extended-stay development takes an increasingly large share of the mix of hotel development.

A chart from Bernstein. Data from STR.

The chart has lagging data. Since October, several hotel groups, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, and BWH (Best Western) have debuted new extended-stay brands. The new options may drive developer interest higher.

Looking ahead, which hotel groups are best-positioned to gain from the tailwinds?

“Marriott leads all asset light groups in extended stay exposure, at more than 15% of their global portfolio and 4.5% ahead of Hilton at number 2 — so naturally stands to gain from demand tailwinds. However, Hilton looks best placed to capture supply growth, with its Home2 brand boasting an impressive relative pipeline of 108% of supply, despite being well established with more than 60,000 rooms.” —Richard Clarke, Niall Mitchelson, and Kate Xiao of Bernstein