Hostaway, which offers property management software to vacation rentals, has launched a ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence tool.

All of its property managers and channel manager clients will have the option to use the tool to manage listings and increase bookings, by perfecting listings.

The tool will match the tone of voice and professional style to each operators’ brand and audience to create brand consistency.

Travel companies are adding ChatGPT plugins to enhance travel planning and booking. Souce: Wikicommons

“We take pride in responding quickly to developments in technology and the wider travel industry,” Saber Kordestanchi, Hostaway co-founder and chief operating officer, said. “ AI is going to transform the experience of property managers as well as guests and this is just the first of many enhancements we expect to make.”

Last month, a property operations platform for short-term rentals Breezeway launched ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence tools within its platform.Labeled as Assist AI, the tool will introduce a series of automation features including guest messaging, reservations, property profile and other data.

