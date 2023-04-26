Live Nation’s latest venture, Vibee, has made its official stage debut, with aims of revolutionizing the way fans engage with artists.

From discovering new artists to experiencing different musical genres, the intersection of music and travel can enrich our lives in countless ways. In line with this, Live Nation Entertainment – one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies – is breaking into the travel industry with its new offering, Vibee.

Touted as a ‘music-led destination experience company’, Vibee aims to provide a unique and immersive travel experience through Curated Experiences, Festival Integrations, and Las Vegas Residencies, offering travellers and music fans the chance to immerse themselves in different musical genres while exploring some of the world’s most exciting destinations.

“Vibee was founded to build indelible memories between fans and their favorite artists in a new way,” said Harvey Cohen, president of Vibee.

“We are poised to deliver a range of once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences for every type of fan in vibrant locations all over the world.“

The fusion of music and travel is a match made in heaven, and Vibee stands out as an exciting new chapter in the world of experiential travel.

