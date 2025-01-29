Social Media Agency Launches Gamified Travel Marketing in Singapore Test

Gone are the days of old-school pitch meetings with traditional agencies — tourism marketing has entered the age of storytelling, captivating content, and instant booking options.

Komodo, an Australian marketing agency, is launching 'The Journey,' a gamified travel marketing platform in Singapore. The initiative targets millennials and Gen Z, who often use social media for travel research, and aims to transform destination marketing by incorporating interactive entertainment. The platform, which partners with brands like TikTok and Revolut, plans to include booking capabilities and hopes to capitalize on the social commerce trend in travel.

Next month, a group of Australian social media creators — who collectively have 34 million followers — will compete in Singapore to solve riddles and complete challenges while promoting the city-state's attractions.

But this won't be just another influencer campaign. It will instead be the debut of a new marketing platform that aims to transform how destinations reach young travelers.

The platform, "The Journey," comes from Australian marketing agency Komodo and aims to cut through social media advertising saturation by turning destination promotion into interactive entertainment.

"We wanted to create a platform to promote and advertise a destination without it seeming like an ad," said Nick Seymour, co-founder of Komodo, in an interview with Skift.

The campaign, underwritten by Singapore Tourism Board Oceania, partners include TikTok, fintech company Revolut, and luggage maker Samsonite.

Talking about integrating brands into the storytelling, Seymour offered an example of how creators will use pre-loaded Revolut cards during challenges to demonstrate budget-friendly travel options in Singapore while showcasing the payment platform's features.

From Engagement to Bookings

The approach targets millennials and Generation Z travelers, who increasingly bypass traditional search engines for travel research and rely on social media platforms. A Skift Research survey found that 57% of these demographics rely on social media channels for travel planning.

“When it comes to their next holiday or adventure, Millennials and Gen Z are turning to social platforms for research and recommendations rather than traditional platforms like Google," Seymour said.

While the platform currently measures standard social metrics like views and engagement rates, Komodo plans to add booking capabilities through partners such as Expedia and Skyscanner. The company also intends to implement geo-tracking to measure actual visits resulting from campaigns.

"The plan is to integrate data capture... to create bespoke itineraries while delivering measurable investment returns for destinations and brands," Seymour said.

The initiative has already gained traction, with Komodo reporting 25,000 new followers in its first week and ongoing discussions with destinations in Europe, America, and the UAE. The company aims to reach 50,000 followers by February 9 and have over 100 million content impressions.

Anticipating Social Commerce

The platform launches as social commerce gains momentum in travel marketing, as highlighted in the Skift Megatrends. Major platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, are developing features to allow direct booking of travel experiences through content. The trend follows similar moves in the region, such as Thailand's launch last year of TAT Connex, an influencer marketing platform.

In a move it describes as shifting from "inspiration to action," Asian experiences platform Klook last year teamed up with TikTok to enable users in seven Southeast Asian markets and Japan to book travel experiences directly through the app.

In 2023, Klook also launched "Kreator," an influencer marketing platform that allows individuals to share travel deals and discounts on their page as a Klook affiliate.

Seymour believes TikTok offers particular potential for destination marketing due to its viral nature and ability to elevate lesser-known locations. However, he emphasizes that content quality remains crucial. "Social media users see upward of 4,000 ads a day on their feeds — that's a lot of noise to cut through."