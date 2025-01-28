Subscribe
Airlines

Senate Confirms Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary

Meghna Maharishi photo
Meghna Maharishi
Today at 1:30 PM EST
front view of an office building

Skift Take

The confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for Transportation was met with support from the travel industry.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Sean Duffy, a former representative and Fox Business host, as Transportation Secretary by a vote of 77 to 22. 

As transportation secretary, Duffy will oversee safety-related issues at Boeing, an aging National Airspace System, a persistent air traffic controller shortage and a slew of consumer regulations passed down from the Biden administration. 

It is unclear if the Trump administration will scrap many of the consumer regulations put in place by the Biden administration such as automatic refunds, hefty fines and free family seating. 

During his confirmation hearing, Duffy said Boeing was a priority, adding that the plane maker needed “tough love.” He also said he would re-evaluate the fines on space launches, which have affected Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 

In September, the Federal Aviation Administration fined SpaceX $633,009 for violating the terms of its launch licenses on two separate occasions. 

Duffy also said the Department of Transportation would make hiring decisions “based on merit” in response to a question about DEI. 

“We want the hiring decisions to be based on merit. We want excellence. We want the best people in these jobs,” he said at his Senate confirmation hearing. 

The Trump administration has already issued executive orders to remove DEI programs from the federal government. As a result, the DOT and FAA have removed mentions of DEI from their websites. 

Duffy Gets a Thumbs Up From the Travel Industry

Duffy’s confirmation as transportation secretary was met with approval from the airline industry. Nick Calio, the president of industry trade group Airlines for America, expressed support for Duffy. 

“Sean Duffy is the right person at the right time to lead our nation’s transportation and infrastructure systems, and we are excited to get to work with him at the helm of the Department of Transportation,” Calio said in a statement. 

The U.S. Travel Association said it believed Duffy would “bring strong leadership” to the DOT. 

“There is a significant opportunity ahead to strengthen and improve the travel process by modernizing our nation’s travel infrastructure,” the U.S. Travel Association said in a statement. “U.S. Travel looks forward to partnering with Secretary Duffy and the DOT to, as he put it in his confirmation hearing, ‘usher in a golden age of travel.’”

Tags: Department of Transportation, donald trump, jet stream, trump 100

Photo Credit: The front view of the DOT office in Washington, D.C. Tada Images/Adobe Stock Adobe Stock / Tada Images

