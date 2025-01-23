U.S. Aviation Agencies Remove DEI Pages, Airlines Say They ‘Hire on Merit’

The FAA and DOT deleted webpages concerning diversity and inclusion following President Trump’s executive orders to halt DEI hiring. So far, major airline executives have not said they would roll back DEI hiring.

Following an executive order from President Trump, federal aviation agencies have removed diversity and inclusion (DEI) pages from their websites. Despite this, major U.S. airlines such as American, Delta, and United continue to uphold their diversity commitments and emphasize hiring based on merit. While DEI policies have faced criticism, with some blaming them for safety issues, there is no evidence supporting these claims, and airlines continue to seek a diverse workforce without compromising quality.

Federal agencies overseeing aviation and transportation have taken down webpages related to diversity and inclusion hiring policies, following President Donald Trump’s executive order to remove such programs from the federal government.

The Federal Aviation Administration appeared to have removed its webpage on diversity after President Trump ordered the agency to halt DEI hiring efforts. The Department of Transportation appears to have removed webpages related to its DEI hiring strategy. Another DOT webpage on diversity and inclusion now redirects to the agency’s careers page.

An FAA webpage on diversity now shows up as "Page Not Found."

The DOT declined to comment. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DEI has become a contentious flashpoint in the airline industry. Some of Trump’s allies, like Elon Musk, have blamed DEI hiring policies for compromising safety in the industry. Musk has blamed DEI for the production and quality issues at Boeing.

He also posted on X that the “Airline industry can’t find enough qualified pilots without insane DEI requirements!” in response to a Daily Wire article about United Airlines aiming to have women of color make up 50% of its pilot training academy.

There has been no evidence that DEI policies have compromised safety in the industry.

Sean Duffy, President Trump’s pick for Transportation Secretary, told the Senate Commerce Committee that the department would make hiring decisions “based on merit.”

What Airline Execs Are Saying

So far, major U.S. airlines have not walked back their diversity commitments. The four biggest U.S. carriers — American, Delta, United and Southwest — still have DEI statements on their websites. American, Delta and United are also members of the International Air Transport Association’s “25 by 2025” initiative, which seeks to increase diversity in the industry.

Other companies like Meta, Walmart, McDonald’s and Ford have started to retreat from DEI programs.

During calls with analysts, airline executives have not said they would walk back their DEI policies, but have emphasized hiring on merit.

“DEI is about talent, and that's been our focus. And of course, the key differentiator is our people,” said Delta chief external affairs officer Peter Carter January 10.

United CEO Scott Kirby said January 22 that the carrier would continue to “hire based on merit,” while remaining diverse.

“Well, we do hire on merit,” Kirby said. “We can hire the absolute best of the best and have a naturally diverse workforce.”

American CEO Robert Isom said January 23 the carrier’s philosophy is to hire “the best team members that we can possibly bring into the company.”