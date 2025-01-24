Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Online Travel

Lastminute.com Ups Its International Presence With Joint Venture in the UAE

Dennis Schaal photo
Dennis Schaal
Today at 2:11 PM EST
Two people look at a vibrant street in Dubai.

Skift Take

For lastminute.com, investing in a local partner in the UAE is a great way to test the waters in a region on the rise.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Lastminute.com launched a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates through an investment in a flights-focused startup.

That startup, founded as MenaStar in 2021, has rebranded through the strategic partnership as lastminute.ae.

Lastminute.com and its UAE partner hope to cash in on the tourism boom in the Middle East.

Lastminute.com Joint Ventures

This is lastminute.com's second joint venture in the Middle East. In 2021, it launched lastminute.co.il in Israel in partnership with Issta Lines Group.

There will be plenty of competition for lastminute.ai. Competitors in the region include Booking.com, Expedia, Cleartrip, Rehlat, Wego, and Musafir.com.

A lastminute.com spokesperson said the company has a small investment in the UAE joint venture, which the local partner is running independently. The learnings from the operation would be the most important takeaway at this early stage, the spokesperson added.

"We've learned that local knowledge on everything from traveler intent to how people want to pay is crucial for launching in a new region," said Corrado Casto, lastminute.com operations director, in a statement.

Three Models for Geographic Expansion

Lastminute.com is exanding its global reach through joint ventures, B2B partnerships, and through powering dynamic packages on Booking.com.

Based in Amsterdam, Lastminute.com's core market is Europe, where it touts itself as the market leader in dynamic packages.

In the first half of this year, Lastminute.com expanded into Iceland, Mexico, and Chile.

"Our B2B segment in general facilitates geographic expansion," then-CEO Luca Concone said during an earnings call in August. "It allows us to test new markets without any direct investments, so without taking risk onboard before we actually enter them. So we also leverage on Booking.com partnership to expand our geographical coverage. Once we are in the market, we then decide if it's worth for us going also direct with our B2C marketing experience."

Lastminute.com faced financial pressure during the first half of 2024, but rebounded in the third quarter with all of its key financials showing improvement.

Dennis Schaal photo
Dennis Schaal
Today at 2:11 PM EST

Tags: booking.com, lastminute.com, online travel newsletter

Photo Credit: A street in Dubai November 20, 2024. Skift / Dennis Schaal

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 1 month ago
Sponsored
An Indian family at the Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary in South Africa.
Tourism

China and India Lead in Plans to Spend on Travel

Growing wealth in Asian markets, particularly India and China, are fueling a boom in outbound travel and it is crucial for travel businesses to understand these demographics.
Robin Gilbert-Jones | 5 hours ago
A file photo of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330.
Airlines

Delta to Resume Tel Aviv Flights April 1

Delta joins a growing list of Western carriers that are resuming their Tel Aviv service after Israel reached a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
Meghna Maharishi | 7 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login