‘Hello, New Friends!’: Chinese Travel Brands Welcome Americans on RedNote

RedNote's surge highlights a unique opportunity for Chinese travel brands to redefine how they engage with a global audience. As the platform gains traction, its role in shaping cross-border tourism trends could be transformative — if the momentum lasts.

Now that TikTok is back online in the U.S. (for now), it’s RedNote that has key Chinese travel players buzzing.

The Chinese social media platform, domestically known as Xiaohongshu, made global headlines last week as it topped app store charts in nearly 90 regions worldwide, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Germany. Within the U.S., nearly 3 million American users downloaded the app in a single day.

Official RedNote accounts for prominent attractions and travel services in China have wasted no time posting English-language content to “welcome” their new audience.

Trip.com Group and Qunar, China’s two most popular travel agencies, have joined the wave of those with messages like, “Hello, new friends!” and the hashtag #tiktokrefugee. New posts include tips on how to use their apps to book transportation, accommodations, and guided tours.

Trip.com's post is captioned, “Want fly? We can. Want hotels? We have. Want trip? Find find me. [sic]”

The official accounts of Alipay, China’s leading mobile payment system, and the Shanghai Oriental Pearl, the city’s iconic landmark, have similarly introduced themselves to new users — one as a must-have app for shopping and the other as an essential destination to visit (“Look at me, new friends!”).

What is RedNote and Why is it Important to China’s Travel Industry?

RedNote is not just a social media platform in China – it is also one of the largest hubs for inspiration for travelers.

RedNote combines the functionality of Instagram, Pinterest, and Yelp into a single app. It features a scrollable feed of images and videos from reviews, travel guides, and beauty and fashion tips shared by everyday users and influencers.

For Chinese travelers, RedNote has embedded itself into every stage of the travel journey. Travel notes posted by individuals are organized within RedNote’s main interest tabs, allowing users to scroll through curated feeds and discover answers to common questions: Where to go? How to get there? What to do?

80% of Chinese tourists consult online platforms for trip planning, according to a report by Topklout. Among these platforms, RedNote is where travelers spend the most time, outperforming major travel agency sites.

RedNote’s own 2023 Cultural Travel Report claims there were 28.65 million posts about tourism, and that travel-related searches surged by 330% that year.

Popular hashtags on RedNote like #HiddenGems and #CityWalk have billions of views, and posts showcase everything from niche local food markets to elaborate itineraries for 48-hour city trips. RedNote has become a top choice for Chinese users planning their trips — a habit many frequent travelers have come to know as “asking Xiaohongshu before traveling,” according to local travel media and conversations among the Chinese travel community.

Skift reached out to RedNote with questions about its new international growth and standing in China’s travel sector, but it hasn't yet provided specific responses.

How RedNote Sets Travel Trends

RedNote can amplify the visibility of niche or already popular destinations, and trigger new travel trends, such as “citywalk," self-guided urban walking tours, and “48-hour special forces travel,” a fast-paced, intensive travel style for those who cram as many activities into a brief weekend trip.

For businesses like the official accounts of travel agencies or tourist attractions, RedNote also enables them to identify travel trends and reach new audiences effectively. Accounts directly engage with potential customers, from leveraging hashtags in their posts to collaborating with influencers who specialize in travel content, to convert interest into bookings and visits.

Looking Ahead

The surge of new users to RedNote has positioned the platform as a (temporary or not) bridge between global citizens and China.

In the past week, American and Chinese users, for instance, have been posting questions about where they’d like to travel in China or in the U.S., answering in the comments section or continuing discussions through joining community and interest-based group chats.

But while the influx of global users has brought newfound visibility to Chinese destinations, it’s too early to determine whether this surge will translate into long-term growth or sustained user engagement. Much depends on whether RedNote can maintain its momentum among foreign users. The app officially introduced its “one-click translation” function on January 19 to help address cross-cultural communication challenges.