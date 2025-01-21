Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Tourism

International Tourism Hit Pre-Covid Levels in 2024

Rashaad Jorden photo
Rashaad Jorden
Today at 1:02 PM EST
Two tourists

Skift Take

Although the global travel industry's recovery is still uneven, finally hitting pre-Covid tourism numbers is a critical milestone.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Global tourism has finally recovered to pre-pandemic levels, UN Tourism said Tuesday: Roughly 1.4 billion people traveled internationally last year, a figure that's 99% of 2019 levels.

That's also an 11% increase — or 140 million more international tourist arrivals — from 2023, driven in part by substantial increases in visitor numbers to Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Africa had 74 million arrivals in 2024, a 12% jump from the previous year. And international arrivals in Asia-Pacific grew 33%.

Tourism to the Asia-Pacific region was likely boosted by destinations such as China easing visa requirements. China's tourism ministry reported a 79% year-on-year increase in inbound tourists during the first three quarters of last year.

However, Asia-Pacific arrival numbers at the end of 2024 were 87% of pre-pandemic levels.

"In 2024, global tourism completed its recovery from the pandemic and, in many places, tourist arrivals and especially earnings are higher than in 2019," said UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

For 2025, UN Tourism projects that international tourist arrivals will grow 3% to 5% — a forecast based on Asia-Pacific's continued recovery and solid growth elsewhere around the world. A Skift Research survey for its 2025 Travel Outlook revealed that respondents in China and India had the highest intentions to travel this year, with 88% of Chinese and 82% of Indians surveyed stating they had definite travel plans.

Rashaad Jorden photo
Rashaad Jorden
Today at 1:02 PM EST

Tags: coronavirus recovery, covid recovery, united nations

Photo Credit: Two Japanese tourists visiting in Piazza Spagna Rome, Italy. International tourism surged in 2024 from 2019 levels. Wikimedia Commons / Jorge Royan

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 1 month ago
Sponsored
A man sitting on a couch.
Online Travel

Are Hopper's IPO Plans Imminent?

There would be puts and takes involved in any Hopper IPO. Its youthful audience and fintech products are advantages. But what would happen if Expedia decided to remove its hotel supply again?
Dennis Schaal | 3 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login