Oyo’s New Rule: Unmarried Couples Not Allowed Hotel Stays in Meerut, More Cities Could Follow

Oyo’s new rule reflects a tricky balance between growing its business and meeting societal expectations. It might win local approval in some markets but could turn off younger, progressive travelers.

Oyo has implemented a new policy in Meerut requiring proof of marriage for couples checking into hotels, a change driven by local hotel owners' requests to align with social norms. This policy could expand to other cities. Despite the absence of national laws against unmarried couples staying in hotels, Oyo's discretion allows partner hotels to deny such bookings. Concurrently, Oyo is working on a brand refresh to attract a diverse customer base, including families and religious pilgrims, while promoting its self-serviced hotels.

Oyo said on Sunday it would require proof of marriage for couples checking into hotels in the city of Meerut, located almost 80km away from the national capital Delhi.

“Under the revised policy, unmarried couples will no longer be welcome to check in,” Oyo said in a statement. “All couples will be asked to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in, including for bookings made online. Oyo has empowered its partner hotel’s discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibilities.”

The policy change was driven by requests from local hotel owners who wanted the discretion to deny access to unmarried couples – something Oyo did not previously allow them to do.

Oyo said that the policy’s rollout in Meerut could expand to other cities.

“Oyo has given a directive to its partner hotels to ensure this with immediate effect. Based on the ground feedback, the company may expand this program to more cities,” a statement from Oyo read.

Oyo operates 16 hotels in Meerut, according to its website.

“Oyo commits to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices,” said Pawas Sharma, region head of Oyo North India. “While we respect individual freedoms, we also recognize our responsibility to listen to law enforcement and civil society in the markets we operate in.”

Is the New Policy Legal?

Pradeep Shetty, the secretary of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India, said that while hotels must ask customers to furnish their IDs, there’s no legal basis for denying rooms to unmarried couples.

“A particular hotel owner can have his/her own policy in terms of what kind of people they want to check in, but largely, there is no discrimination of any kind. Hotels, of course, are mindful of ensuring that there is no immoral trafficking happening,” Shetty said.

Shetty also touched on the legal implications of such policies, referencing a case in Mumbai where moral policing led to a court ruling.

In August 2015, the Malwani police in Mumbai raided hotels and lodges, rounding up 40 couples. This sparked an outrage and the Mumbai Police Commissioner ordered a probe. The Bombay High Court ruled that the police cannot take a moral stand without the backing of law or legislative policy.

Oyo clearly states on its website that there is no national law against stays by unmarried couples: “There is no law in the country that prohibits unmarried couples from staying together or checking-into a hotel. However, checking-in a couple is at the discretion of the hotel owners / managers.”

The website says guests need to be above 18 years of age to be allowed to check in and need to produce valid identity proof.

Oyo introduced a feature for unmarried couples in 2016. “There is no law in India that prohibits hotels from hosting unmarried guests, or those who belong to the same city as the hotel’s location. However, some hotels have a restricted check-in criteria. We have simply made it more transparent and easier for couple-guests to discover the hotels that offer them a seamless check-in upon furnishing of the requisite ID proof,” Kavikrut, the then chief growth officer at Oyo, had told Times of India in a 2016 interview.

Oyo has often been known for budget stays for young couples.

“Initially focused on maximizing occupancy, Oyo’s lax policies drew criticism for enabling activities perceived as immoral by some community groups — that was one extreme,” said a hotel owner who asked that their name not be used. “Now to respond to the backlash, the company has introduced a stricter set of guidelines, granting partner hotels discretion to deny bookings — this again is another extreme.”

Oyo’s Brand Refresh

The company is actively revamping its brand image with campaigns like “Kya Baat Kar Rahe Ho,” which humorously highlights its premium offerings.

Source: YouTube

This effort aims to position Oyo as a hotel chain for all travelers — families, solo adventurers, and business professionals.

Additionally, Oyo is promoting its self-serviced hotels as part of this rebranding effort. By offering clean, convenient, and standardized stays, the company is building trust with a broader demographic, including families and religious pilgrims.