The Intrepid Travel Take on the Indian Inbound Travel Market

Intrepid Travel isn’t just chasing a 300% boost in India’s inbound tourism — it’s doubling down on storytelling, sustainability, and empowering women to change how the world sees the country.

Intrepid Travel's ambitious 2030 strategy aims to increase inbound tourism to India by 300%, focusing on sustainable and immersive travel experiences. The company is tackling challenges such as infrastructure improvements and safety perceptions, particularly for solo female travelers, while promoting lesser-known regions like Northeast India and Ladakh. Key initiatives include empowering women through female tour leaders and sustainable projects such as the Holy City Rickshaw in Varanasi, balancing increased tourism with eco-conscious practices.

Skift India Travel Podcast Skift Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia is joined by business leaders, and experts from throughout the industry and Skift’s newsroom, to explore the challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the Indian travel industry.

In this episode of the Skift India Travel Podcast, Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia speaks with Rama Mahendru, India general manager of Intrepid Travel, about the company’s bold 2030 strategy to grow inbound tourism in India by 300%. Mahendru shares insights into why India is pivotal for Intrepid’s focus on immersive and sustainable travel, the infrastructure challenges impacting inbound tourism and how Intrepid is empowering women through its growing team of female tour leaders, addressing perceptions of India among single women travelers.

Key Points

India’s Tourism Potential: India is on a growth trajectory for both international and domestic travel demand. The country boasts of diverse offerings, including the Himalayas, rivers for rafting, national parks for safaris, oceans for adventure sports, and deserts for expeditions. There is a rising interest in meaningful and experiential travel, especially among younger generations.

Intrepid Travel’s Strategy: The2030 strategy is an evolving document, adapting to current travel demands and feedback.Thegoal is to bring 30,000 travelers annually to India by 2030 (up from 7,500 in 2023).Focus on sustainability, diversification, and marketing to promote offbeat destinations.

Challenges in Promoting India: India is often seen primarily for its history and culture, overlooking adventure tourism and wellness retreats. The country lacks seamless connectivity and high-quality accommodations in regions like the Northeast and Ladakh.The country is also perceived as unsafe for single women travelers.

Efforts to Address Challenges: Promoting lesser-known regions like Northeast India, Ladakh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh to alleviate over-tourism in hotspots like Rajasthan. Collaborating with local communities to develop infrastructure and create job opportunities. Educating travelers about India’s diverse offerings through marketing and storytelling.

Women Empowerment Initiatives: Intrepid’s growing team of female tour leaders inspires both travelers and local communities. Focus on gender equality: 40% representation of female guides in 2024, aiming for 50% by next year. Success stories like Usha, a South Indian guide, demonstrate the ripple effect of empowering women in tourism. Women expedition trips have expanded significantly, offering safe travel options for solo female travelers.

Sustainability Practices: Intrepid’s Holy City Rickshaw Project in Varanasi aims to empower women with jobs and skills while promoting eco-friendly electric rickshaws. Projects like these also provide travelers with authentic, personal experiences. Intrepid also focuses on minimizing the environmental impact of tourism.

Future Outlook: Intrepid aims to balance growing inbound tourism numbers with sustainable travel practices. The company is looking at continued efforts to expand diverse product offerings and promote responsible tourism. While remaining committed to change global perceptions of India through innovative projects and storytelling.

Episode Summary

This episode highlights Intrepid Travel’s evolving strategy and ambitious plans to position India as a leading destination for global travelers. Intrepid’s 2030 strategy emphasizes adaptability, responding to current demand and traveler feedback to refine its roadmap. India’s diverse offerings—ranging from adventure sports in the Himalayas to safaris in its national parks—align perfectly with Intrepid’s sustainable and experience-driven ethos.

India’s appeal is rising both internationally and domestically. Younger generations increasingly prefer meaningful, immersive travel experiences over traditional luxury, fueling this demand. Intrepid aims to bring 30,000 travelers annually to India by 2030, a significant leap from the 7,500 travelers in 2023. Key challenges include changing India’s perception beyond history and culture, improving infrastructure in offbeat regions like the Northeast and Ladakh, and addressing safety concerns for solo female travelers.

Intrepid’s initiatives, such as launching treks in Ladakh and products highlighting Northeast India, focus on sustainability and community engagement. The company is also empowering women through leadership in tourism, evidenced by its growing team of female tour leaders and projects like the Holy City Rickshaw initiative in Varanasi, which supports women drivers in a male-dominated space.

Sustainability remains at the core of Intrepid’s operations, balancing growing tourism with eco-conscious practices. Projects like carbon-neutral travel and the Pink City Rickshaw demonstrate how tourism can empower local communities while offering authentic experiences.