Podcasts

From Pets to Psychedelics: Unpacking 2025 Travel Megatrends

Jason Clampet
Today at 1:50 PM EST
Series: The New Skift Podcast

Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit and Head of Research Seth Borko talk travel every week.

On this week’s Skift Travel Podcast, we dive into our 2025 travel Megatrends, offering insights into how the travel landscape is evolving to meet new consumer expectations.

Key trends include the growing demand for pet-friendly accommodations, the professionalization of influencer marketing in travel, and AI’s impact. The conversation also touches on the rise of live tourism and authentic experiences as travelers prioritize connection with others. The episode concludes with thought-provoking discussions on how psychedelics and “quiet luxury” are reshaping wellness and high-end travel markets.

Key Takeaways

  1. Pet-Friendly Travel Boom: The demand for pet-friendly accommodations is reshaping hospitality, with travelers increasingly viewing pets as integral to their journey.
  2. Rise of Influencer Marketing: Social media influencers have become pivotal in travel marketing, supported by a maturing infrastructure of agencies and tools that ensure authenticity and measurable ROI.
  3. Live Tourism’s Popularity: Events such as concerts, sports matches, and solar eclipses are becoming primary reasons for travel, drawing visitors to unconventional destinations.
  4. AI’s Quiet Revolution: While consumer-facing AI innovations remain limited, the technology is revolutionizing backend processes and workflows in the travel industry.
  5. Emerging Travel Luxury Trends: The shift toward “quiet luxury” emphasizes authenticity, exclusivity, and understated experiences, while wellness-focused travel embraces bold approaches like psychedelic therapies.
Jason Clampet
Today at 1:50 PM EST

