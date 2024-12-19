From Pets to Psychedelics: Unpacking 2025 Travel Megatrends

Select a question above or ask something else

The Skift Travel Podcast discusses 2025 travel megatrends, highlighting the rise in pet-friendly accommodations, the maturation of influencer marketing, and AI's transformative role in the industry. The episode also explores the popularity of live tourism and the shift towards 'quiet luxury' and psychedelics in wellness and high-end travel markets.

Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit and Head of Research Seth Borko talk travel every week.

On this week’s Skift Travel Podcast, we dive into our 2025 travel Megatrends, offering insights into how the travel landscape is evolving to meet new consumer expectations.

Key trends include the growing demand for pet-friendly accommodations, the professionalization of influencer marketing in travel, and AI’s impact. The conversation also touches on the rise of live tourism and authentic experiences as travelers prioritize connection with others. The episode concludes with thought-provoking discussions on how psychedelics and “quiet luxury” are reshaping wellness and high-end travel markets.

Key Takeaways