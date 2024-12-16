How Saudi’s First Helicopter Company Is Shaping Its Key Sectors: Watch Video

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy under Vision 2030, new transportation solutions are reshaping key sectors. The country’s premiere commercial helicopter service, The Helicopter Company (THC), is actively contributing to the Kingdom’s transformation through its diverse services.

Saudi Arabia has a vast plan for its future, and The Helicopter Company (THC) is playing a vital role in the transformation. At the heart of its plan is Vision 2030, a blueprint for diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, reducing its reliance on oil by developing sectors such as healthcare, culture, entertainment, and advanced technology, and unlocking new ways for tourists to visit and explore.

As Saudi Arabia strides towards these goals, THC aims to provide the country with safe and efficient transport while positioning itself as a regional aviation leader and global player in the space. With operations across 15 bases and a fleet of more than 50 aircraft, its vision is bigger still — THC is expanding its role to serve broader public needs.

Reframing Saudi Tourism

The Helicopter Company is central to the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s tourism. It supports the country’s major development projects, including regenerative tourism efforts along the western coastline and cultural revival initiatives in historic sites.

“The Helicopter Company supports a vision that seamlessly integrates strategic priorities for Saudi Arabia, enhancing how both locals and tourists experience the country through partnerships with major projects like AlUla, NEOM, and Red Sea Global. With its influence extending into the cultural, entertainment, and sports sectors, THC offers an exciting new perspective on exploring and celebrating the Kingdom in dynamic and innovative ways,” said Captain Arnaud Martinez, CEO of The Helicopter Company.

THC also extends its influence into Saudi Arabia’s cultural and sports industries, providing aerial filming, VIP transport, and logistical support for events like Formula 1, Rally Dakar, and MDL BEAST Soundstorm, the Middle East’s largest music festival.

Investing in Local Talent and Sustainability

Beyond the aircraft carrying its mission to Saudi Arabia’s skies, THC is committed to developing young local talent through its Qimam Aviation Program. Since 2022, it has trained more than 100 graduates, including 60 pilots and 51 technicians, to support building an ecosystem for the rotary industry. THC also plans to employ at least 900+ people by the end of 2024, prioritizing diversity of nationalities and gender in those hires by employing the first two Saudi female pilots and marking a commitment to economic growth and community development in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, THC promotes sustainability by exploring urban air mobility solutions, short-distance air transport to reduce city congestion, and implementing sustainable aviation fuel standards. Its fleet includes 10 helicopters (H160 models) with advanced noise-reduction technology, underscoring its commitment to environmentally responsible aviation. It is worth mentioning that THC is the first operator of the H160 model in the MENA region.

Leading in Emergency Services

One of THC’s other services focuses on places where most people hope they’ll never have to go — hospitals and medical centers. The company collaborates with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, targeting a 15-minute response time to save lives in critical situations such as hiking accidents or road mishaps.

At the heart of that effort is its Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) program, which operates across 16 EMS bases in Saudi Arabia. HEMS has saved more than 3500 lives to date by providing rapid emergency response to remote or hard-to-reach areas. THC aims to expand its coverage to 90 percent of the Kingdom by 2026.

THC’s Plan for the Future

THC is expanding rapidly, with plans to grow its fleet significantly by 2026. The company has signed long-term agreements with Leonardo and Airbus for over 200 helicopters to be delivered over the next 5–7 years.

“The Helicopter Company is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s vision, one that not only supports tourism but plays a critical role through emergency services, sustainability, and local talent. As we expand our fleet, we’re excited to redefine how people navigate and connect across the Kingdom,” said Said Musab Binafif, commercial director at The Helicopter Company.

As Saudi Arabia develops under Vision 2030, THC’s contributions are reshaping tourism, culture, and emergency services. With its ongoing expansion and focus on sustainability and local talent, the company is poised to play an even larger role in the future of that vision, with its aims to set the standards for commercial helicopter services in the region and beyond.

For more information about The Helicopter Company, visit helicopter.com.sa.

This content was created collaboratively by The Helicopter Company and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.