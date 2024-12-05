Asia Pacific Powers Aviation Performance: Skift Travel Health Index

The global aviation industry is flourishing, with a 19% year-over-year growth in October 2024. The Asia Pacific region is leading this growth, experiencing a 33% increase.

The Skift Travel Health Index indicates the aviation industry is experiencing rapid growth, with a 19% increase year-on-year as of October, led by Asia Pacific's 33% surge. This region also shows significant growth in flight searches and bookings. Additionally, airport lounge visits have increased, with international visits up 37% from 2019 levels, highlighting the rising demand for premium travel experiences.

The aviation industry, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, is turning in fast growth. The aviation component of the Skift Travel Health Index gained 19% year-on-year in October, our most recent reading.

According to the Skift Travel Health Index: October 2024 Highlights, aviation performance surged across all regions, but Asia Pacific led the way with a 33% increase.

We can further break down our airline index into into indicators such as flight searches and bookings, and the Asia-Pacific region dominates in all of them with more than 30% growth.

Growing Demand for Airport Lounges

The Travel Health Index also incorporates growth in airport lounge visits. Domestic lounge visits in the Asia-Pacific region surpassed 2019 levels by mid-2022, while those by international visitors took longer due to the delayed re-opening after the pandemic. However, 2024 witnessed a swift rebound, and as of October 2024, international lounge visits have grown 37% over 2019.

Note: Australia, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, India, and Singapore are the countries tracked in the Asia Pacific region.

A survey by Collinson revealed that airport lounge access is the top travel-related credit card perk for 44% of Asia-Pacific travelers, surpassing benefits like security fast-track and airport transfers. A significant 90% of these travelers consider lounge access essential for any fee-based credit card.

This growing demand for premium travel experiences reflects a desire for comfort, convenience, and exclusivity. Airport lounges offer a variety of amenities, including comfortable seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, gourmet dining, and spa treatments.

