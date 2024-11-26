Skift Aviation Forum Video: Building Resiliency and Efficiency Through Tech Innovation

In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2024, Ganesh Jayaram, chief digital and information officer of American Airlines, takes the stage to discuss the airline's digital transformation strategy, how it leverages technology to enhance operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

American Airlines emphasizes a “tech-first” approach to modernize operations and elevate customer experiences. By replacing manual processes with innovative digital tools, such as their new mobility device tracking system, they’ve reduced mishandled baggage rates by 13 percent year-over-year. Tools like Smart Gating optimize gate assignments to reduce taxi times, minimize fuel consumption, and improve sustainability. Additionally, their Hub Efficiency Analytic Tool (HEAT) helps mitigate disruptions during adverse weather, reducing flight cancellations and enhancing operational resilience.

AI and machine learning are central to the airline’s decision-making processes, enabling dynamic scheduling, efficient rebooking, and improved recovery times during disruptions. By moving from legacy batch processing systems to real-time tools, the airline has enhanced efficiency, notably reducing delays from weather-related disruptions by 33 percent. AI also supports developer productivity, improving how IT solutions align with operational priorities. These efforts underscore American Airlines’ commitment to connecting passengers more seamlessly while reducing environmental impacts.

Cybersecurity remains a top priority as the airline bolsters resilience against increasing threats. Efforts include shifting cybersecurity protocols to the design phase of new products and tools, a strategy referred to as “shifting left.” With a focus on reliability and agility, American Airlines balances technology investments with operational excellence, ensuring its IT systems can adapt dynamically to evolving business needs while safeguarding critical infrastructure.

This content was created collaboratively by American Airlines and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.