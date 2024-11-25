Do Indians Want a Travel Superapp? – India Report

Indians find the booking process complicated, a new research shows. Could a superapp be a solution to their problems?

The article discusses the challenges Indian travelers face with current travel planning and booking options, highlighting a strong demand for a travel superapp. Companies like MakeMyTrip and Skyscanner are working to develop such integrated platforms. The article also covers Oberoi Hotels' international expansion plans, Intrepid Travel's efforts to increase female tour leaders, and shifts in Indian wedding preferences towards unique destinations. Additionally, Air India Express is expanding its flight operations in Northeast India.

The Skift India Newsletter is your go-to platform for all news related to travel, tourism, airlines, and hospitality in India.

Indians are dissatisfied with the existing travel planning options and are seeking a travel superapp, Accenture’s latest research has revealed.

Based on a survey of travelers, the professional services company said travelers feel the booking process is the most complicated stage of a journey: Each part of the trip ranging from hotels and flights to activities and restaurants requires a separate reservation and payment process.

Some highlights from the survey:

97% of Indian travelers wanted a travel “superapp” that would offer integrated access to a range of travel-related services, including personalized destination ideas, flights, dining and more.

of Indian travelers wanted a travel “superapp” that would offer integrated access to a range of travel-related services, including personalized destination ideas, flights, dining and more. 73% of the Indian travelers said that lack of bundling options to create a connected trip was their biggest challenge.

of the Indian travelers said that lack of bundling options to create a connected trip was their biggest challenge. 63% of Indian travelers said that they found navigating apps and websites complex.

of Indian travelers said that they found navigating apps and websites complex. 61% complained of unwanted notifications and promotions.

complained of unwanted notifications and promotions. 60% said that lack of options for customization or filtering content added to the time required to make a decision.

said that lack of options for customization or filtering content added to the time required to make a decision. 55% expressed concerns about data privacy and security.

Indian online travel agency MakeMyTrip is eventually planning to launch a travel superapp. In an interview with Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia, CEO Rajesh Magow said, “We definitely want to be a superapp in the travel vertical. We do not aspire to become a horizontal, superapp, like Paytm or any of the other apps, but yes, in the travel vertical that’s a stated vision in terms of product offerings. That vision is what we have been expanding over the years and therefore bringing in even adjacent ancillary products.”

Indian Railways is working on superapp to streamline various railway-related services. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the app would include “all services that a passenger might need.” Users would be able to book tickets, check PNR status, and track trains using it.

Skyscanner is also preparing to launch a new marketplace within its app that offers a range of additional services. The feature aims to integrate options like ground transportation, visa services, and even travel-related information, making the app a one-stop shop for travelers, Skyscanner CEO John Mangelaars had earlier told Skift.

Ixigo prefers to adopt a multi-app, multi-brand strategy. Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO of Ixigo, said that most successful brands globally have deployed a multi-brand approach dismissing the concept of a super app.

Indians’ Wedding Preferences Shifting

While well-known wedding destinations like Goa, Udaipur, and Jaipur remain on the top of the list for Indian couples, there is also a shift towards unique and scenic locations, such as Darjeeling, Amritsar, Mussoorie, and Dehradun, a new report by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has revealed. There is also a resurgence of large, multi-day weddings with guest lists averaging 350-400 attendees, it noted.

Younger generations are looking to balance luxury and budget and have a more hands-on approach in wedding planning. “This evolving landscape shows a growing preference for authentic, customized celebrations that incorporate modern trends like sustainability and technology,” Wyndham said in a statement.

An earlier report by search aggregator Skyscanner said that over 80% of Indians have either had or are planning a destination wedding. It noted that there is an increased interest in holding pre-wedding festivities with their friends and family, especially in the aftermath of the Ambani wedding extravaganza. Indians are opting for weekend getaways, cruise parties, Italian-style gatherings, and concerts and events to celebrate.

Oberoi’s International Hotel Openings

The parent company of Indian luxury hospitality chain Oberoi Hotels, EIH Limited is gearing up for nine international openings by 2028 and in an earnings call, revealed the timelines. EIH’s expansion plan includes nine international projects with 288 keys, including cruise ships. Two luxury boats will debut next year, including a Nile cruiser by 2026, alongside properties in Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

In 2026, The Oberoi Bardia in Nepal and The Oberoi Diriyah in Saudi Arabia will open, and The Oberoi Kathmandu is set to open in 2027. By 2028, The Oberoi London will debut in the UK, marking a significant milestone for the brand. Alongside it, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia will see the opening of The Oberoi Bhutan and a nature-centric property, Nature by The Oberoi Diriyah.

Domestically, EIH also plans to open 11 properties, adding over 1,000 keys to its portfolio by 2029. Key highlights include openings in Bandhavgarh and Khajuraho in 2025. The beach destination of Goa will host two Oberoi properties by 2028. Meanwhile, untapped markets like Visakhapatnam and Tirupati will see Oberoi’s first foray by 2027.

Air India Express Increases Flights from Northeast India

As part of its winter schedule, budget airline Air India Express is increasing its flight operations from three major destinations in Northeast India: Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal. From Guwahati, the airline has increased its weekly flights from 63 last winter to 106 now. In Imphal, the airline added 20 weekly flights to its tally last year, reaching 34.

Last week, Managing Director Aloke Singh spoke at the Skift Global Forum East, and explained that the airline’s focus is on smaller markets. “Air India Express operates from the smaller Tier-2, Tier-3 cities. Smaller regions are markets that we understand well. We are not in the hub-to-hub markets, and those markets are served by full-service Air India,” he said.

He further explained that Air India Express is not looking to include a business class configuration anytime soon, adding that markets that need a business class will be served by Air India.

Intrepid Travel Adds Female Tour Leaders

Intrepid Travel has hired 15 female tour leaders in its India team this year. With this, women now form 40% of the tour leaders in India. Rama Mahendru, Country General Manager – India, Intrepid Travel, said that the company is working to bring this share up to 50% by 2025.

In a statement, Intrepid noted that India’s adventure tourism industry is growing fast and is expected to cross $2.0 billion by 2028. It further stated that Intrepid is witnessing a demand for India among adventure travelers from Australia, the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Fortune Hotels to Enter Puri

ITC Hotels group company Fortune Hotels is set to enter the temple town of Puri with a sea-facing hotel. Fortune Beachfront Puri will be Fortune’s second hotel in the state of Odisha. The hotel is scheduled to open in December 2024.

Samir MC, Managing Director, Fortune Hotels said the chain is looking to expand its presence in cultural and spiritual destinations across India.