Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Online Travel

Hopper Restructures With Job Cuts for the Second Time in a Year

Dennis Schaal photo
Dennis Schaal
November 22nd, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST

Skift Take

It’s more than painful to reorganize a company, like Hopper did, and then have to do it again a year later.
— Dennis Schaal

Online travel agency Hopper conducted a reorganization this month, its second in a little more than a year.

Although the move included layoffs, a Hopper spokesperson declined to say how many.

“Two weeks ago, we announced changes to our organizational structure to better align with our strategic goals and initiatives for the year ahead,” the Hopper spokesperson told Skift in response to an inquiry. “As part of this restructuring, we made the difficult decision to eliminate certain roles. This restructuring will enable us to focus on investing in key growth areas critical to the company’s long-term success.”

The announcement sounds similar in some respects to one earlier this month by the much larger Booking Holdings.

Restructured One Year Ago

In October 2023, Hopper restructured and cut 30% of its staff, or around 250 employees at the Montreal-headquartered company. At the time, Hopper stated its goal was to increase its B2B business, to bolster its global hotel supply, and get profitable.

Hopper’s hotel supply faced challenges after breakups with Expedia Group and Booking Holdings in 2023.

Regarding its B2B business, in 2023 Hopper entered into a partnership with Uber, supplying flights to Uber users in the UK.

In 2024, Hopper entered into a partnership with the largest credit card company in Japan, SMBC Group, to power its new travel portal.

A private company, Hopper has raised $730 million since its founding in 2007.

Dennis Schaal photo
Dennis Schaal
November 22nd, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST

Tags: hopper, layoffs, online travel newsletter

Photo Caption: Fred Lalonde. Skift Global Forum 2023 in New York City.  Skift

Up Next

front view of an office building
Airlines

Will Elon Musk’s DOGE Hit Aviation?

The Department of Transportation hasn't been the focus of debate around spending cuts. But reducing regulations - and the workers who enforce them - could impact aviation.
16 mins ago
Airbnb app
Podcasts

What’s Next for Airbnb – Skift Travel Podcast

Airbnb is eager to branch out into other sectors of the travel, and we discuss its plans in this episode of the Skift Travel Podcast — as well as the challenges it faces.
Rashaad Jorden | 5 hours ago
Hotels

3 AI-Driven Insights for Hospitality Revenue Management Success in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping hospitality revenue managers adapt to shifting consumer preferences and rising competition. With AI-enabled dynamic pricing, predictive analytics, and personalization at scale, companies can drive profitability in an unpredictable market.
Capgemini + Skift | 6 hours ago
Sponsored

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login