Hopper Restructures With Job Cuts for the Second Time in a Year

It’s more than painful to reorganize a company, like Hopper did, and then have to do it again a year later.

Online travel agency Hopper conducted a reorganization this month, its second in a little more than a year.

Although the move included layoffs, a Hopper spokesperson declined to say how many.

“Two weeks ago, we announced changes to our organizational structure to better align with our strategic goals and initiatives for the year ahead,” the Hopper spokesperson told Skift in response to an inquiry. “As part of this restructuring, we made the difficult decision to eliminate certain roles. This restructuring will enable us to focus on investing in key growth areas critical to the company’s long-term success.”

The announcement sounds similar in some respects to one earlier this month by the much larger Booking Holdings.

Restructured One Year Ago

In October 2023, Hopper restructured and cut 30% of its staff, or around 250 employees at the Montreal-headquartered company. At the time, Hopper stated its goal was to increase its B2B business, to bolster its global hotel supply, and get profitable.

Hopper’s hotel supply faced challenges after breakups with Expedia Group and Booking Holdings in 2023.

Regarding its B2B business, in 2023 Hopper entered into a partnership with Uber, supplying flights to Uber users in the UK.

In 2024, Hopper entered into a partnership with the largest credit card company in Japan, SMBC Group, to power its new travel portal.

A private company, Hopper has raised $730 million since its founding in 2007.