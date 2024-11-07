Whalen started in Sept. 2022 as the first woman in the role.

Julie Whalen, the CFO of Expedia Group, is set to step down from her role once a successor is appointed, a transition expected to be completed by February 17, 2025. In addition to leaving her CFO position, Whalen has also resigned from the company's board of directors. Whalen, who was the first woman to hold the CFO position at Expedia since September 2022, had a total compensation of $16.4 million in 2022. Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, expressed gratitude for Whalen's contributions during her tenure.

Her total pay package was $16.4 million in 2022 and $6.6 million in 2023, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I want to thank Julie for all she has done for Expedia Group as a board member and as CFO over the last five years. We are grateful for her contributions,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, in a statement. Gorin began her role as CEO in May.

Whalen started in Sept. 2022 as the first woman in the role, replacing Eric Hart after more than 13 years. She had been chief financial officer of Williams-Sonoma since 2012.

Expedia last month said it had hired Ramana Thumu as the new chief technology officer. This is after Rathi Murthy exited role — along with Sreenivas Rachamadugu, senior vice president of core services product and engineering — in May for what Expedia said was “a violation of company policy.”