Expedia was spun out of Microsoft before the turn of the century, and the two Seattle-based companies have always been tight. They just got a bit tighter.

Expedia Group has partnered with Microsoft to extend its One Key loyalty program to users of Bing in the U.S. and UK. This collaboration allows Bing users to earn One Key cash, alongside Microsoft Rewards, when they book eligible accommodations through Expedia. The partnership leverages Expedia's Rapid API technology, providing access to a vast inventory of over 750,000 hotels and vacation rentals, enhancing the travel offerings available to Bing users.

Expedia Group several months ago paused the global rollout of its One Key loyalty program beyond the U.S. and the UK, but it’s busy expanding the program to its B2B partners.

Expedia announced this week that for the first time, a B2B client — Microsoft — using Expedia’s Rapid API tech will also be able to let its customers get the benefits of the One Key loyalty program. Rapid API tech provides access to its Expedia’s hundreds of thousands hotels and vacation rentals.

The new strategic partnership between Expedia Group and Microsoft enables users of the Bing search engine to earn One Key cash — in addition to Microsoft Rewards — when they book eligible accommodations from Expedia in the U.S. and UK.

Expedia Group provides Microsoft’s Bing with more than 750,000 hotels and vacation rentals, and provides customer service.

Microsoft Rewards enables Xbox One users to earn gift cards when playing certain games or completing specific questions. They’ll be able to also earn One Key cash, which can be redeemed for stays on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, when they book a hotel or vacation rental supplied by Expedia on Microsoft Bing.

Alfonso Paredes, president of Expedia Group’s Private Label Solutions, which counts more than 60,000 business partners, said in a statement that “differentiation in loyalty programs is crucial” and travel rewards can enhance member retention.

Reid Maker, partner general manager of Microsoft Rewards, said in a statement that including Bing Travel in Microsoft Rewards is “creating a unique value proposition for travelers.”

Through the partnership, Expedia Group is providing Microsoft with lodging supply in 16 markets, including the U.S. and Canada. Expedia is Microsoft’s preferred supplier in the UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore an Australia.

It’s only Bing users in the U.S. and UK, however, who can take advantage of One Key rewards.