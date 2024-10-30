The Delhi government has approved round-the-clock operations for restaurants in the Aerocity business district, aiming to boost tourism and revenue. India's culinary tourism market is projected to grow from $23 billion to $182.5 billion by 2033, highlighting the increasing importance of gastronomy in attracting visitors. Meanwhile, Karnataka is advancing plans to develop ropeways at various tourist sites, enhancing visitor experiences in the region.

The Delhi government said it would allow restaurants to operate round the clock in the Delhi Aerocity business district near the Delhi airport. The area currently has several 4- and 5-star hotels operating throughout the day and night, as well as office and retail spaces meant for the convenience of travelers.

Due to the close proximity to the airport, the area has a heavy footfall, and travelers come in at all times of the day. With this approval, standalone restaurants in the Aerocity area will be able to function throughout the day and cater to these tourists.

In an official statement, the Delhi government said that the approval will lead to an increase in tourists and also boost the government’s revenue through licensing fees. The precedent for this has been set in Haryana’s Gurgaon, a prominent business area. Gurgaon restaurants have recorded a growth in revenue due to this move.

The Allure of Food: A Skift Research report earlier this month pointed out the importance of food in attracting Indian tourists. Our researcher Varsha Arora reported that on her recent trip to Hanoi, she saw Indian restaurants thriving in almost every lane of Old Quarter, a welcome change from 2019.

International visitors also contribute to the culinary tourism market in India. A report by research firm Future Market Insights last year estimated the culinary tourism market in India at over $23 billion. And by 2033, it forecasts it will rise to $182.5 billion, annual growth of 23%.

“India has a great deal of tourism potential due to its rich cultural heritage as well as its gastronomy,” the report said. “International tourists are increasingly interested in culinary tourism, a concept that was not often associated with India until recently.” It also said that over the past few years, culinary tourism activities in India have surged in terms of value.

Hotels across the country are routinely holding food festivals showcasing different cuisines from different regions. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) reported that its food and beverage revenue increased 12% as compared to the year before.

India-Spain Tourism Ties Get a Boost

During Spanish head of state Pedro Sanchez’s visit to India this week, it was decided by Sanchez and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 2026 will be marked as the Year of India and Spain in Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both the countries will increase their efforts to incorporate the cultural presence of the other nation in their respective museums, art, fairs, film, festivals, literature, and more.

The countries will also think of ways to increase the flow of tourists, and increase bilateral investments in hospitality, cuisine, marketing, and architecture in both urban and rural tourism.

The two leaders also jointly inaugurated TATA Aircraft Complex for the manufacturing of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat. Under the program, a total of 56 aircraft will be manufactured. Airbus will be directly delivering 16 of these aircraft, while the new factory will make the remaining 40. The move is expected to pave the way for made-in-India civil planes.

Karnataka to Boost Tourism With Ropeways

The southern Indian state of Karnataka is planning to introduce a bill to develop ropeways/cable cars at key tourist destinations in an effort to boost visitor experience. State tourism secretary Salma K Fahim said that the proposed legislation will look at installation, operation, and maintenance of ropeways across Karnataka.

If the law is enacted, Karnataka will become the first state in South India to bring a dedicated act to monitor development of ropeways. Currently, it has identified some potential locations for ropeways: Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, Anjanadri Hills in Koppal, Madhugiri Fort in Tumakuru, Mallalli Falls in Kodagu, Ballari Fort, Yadgir Fort, and more. It expects to finalize locations within the next three months.

Image: Cable cars in Darjeeling, India.

IndiGo to Commence Daily Pune-Dubai Flights

Budget carrier IndiGo will commence daily direct flights between Pune and Dubai from next month. With this, the airline will operate an average of 383 flights a week out of Pune to 25 domestic and two international destinations.

In its recent earnings call, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that by the end of this year, the airline will increase its capacity share in the international market to the targeted level of 30%. This will be driven by the expansion of IndiGo’s global network to 40 destinations. However, he noted that there is intense competition in the international market.

Kerala to Launch Ship Services to Gulf countries

The government of Kerala is focusing on launching passenger ships between the southern state and the Gulf countries. It has received expression of interest from four shipping companies including Chennai-based White Sea Shipping Lines and Kozhikode’s Jabal Ventures.

Through this service, the state is targeting Kerala expatriates residing in the Middle Eastern region. Earlier, the state had been working to launch chartered flights on the routes, but decided to change its plans after the Government of India did not give clearance to the move.

The Indian government said international flights required agreements between national governments and the state governments had limited scope for involvement. It also said that chartered flights could lead to losses for airlines.