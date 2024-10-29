Select a question above or ask something else

The growing popularity of solo travel is fueling a boom in the traditionally quieter shoulder season from September to October, with a 7% increase in travel activity over the previous year according to the Skift Travel Health Index. This trend is particularly evident in Europe, where hotel bookings have risen 5% above 2019 levels, largely driven by solo travelers who account for 69% of bookings. Globally, solo travelers are spending 20% more on hotel bookings compared to 2019, benefiting regions such as Japan and Fiji.

Shoulder season, from September to October, is typically a quieter time for travel but it is experiencing a boom this year thanks to the growing popularity of solo travel. Skift Research’s Travel Health Index: September 2024 Highlights shows a 7% rise from a year earlier.

The State of Travel report published earlier this year confirms the growing popularity of solo travel. Google searches for ‘solo travel’ doubled in 2023 compared to 2018.

Europe’s Shoulder Season Uptick

For the first time since the pandemic, Europe’s shoulder season is seeing a rise in hotel demand. Hotel bookings grew 5% above 2019 levels this year. This increase is primarily driven by individuals traveling alone, who account for a significant 69% of all hotel bookings during this period.

The allure of avoiding crowds, enjoying lower prices, and escaping the summer heat is attracting more solo travelers to explore Europe off-season.

Globally, hotel sales from solo travelers have grown significantly in the past five years. Solo travelers are spending 20% more on hotel bookings compared to 2019.

Japan and Fiji are also benefiting from the growing solo travel trend. Read our latest September 2024 Highlights and the Travel Health Index dashboard for further insights.